Lindsay Whalen trying to enjoy the moment

Minnesota Lynx point guard Lindsay Whalen joined the Mackey and Judd show Thursday morning for her weekly appearance on 1500ESPN. She talked about the challenge of taking over as head coach of the Minnesota Gophers’ women’s basketball program while still playing for the Minnesota Lynx.

“You have to understand there’s a lot of good, for sure,” Whalen said. “It’s definitely something where you have to focus on those things as well. It’s nice having the All-Star break to sit back on the first half of the year, as up and down as it’s been. We’re in third place, we’re feeling good and it’s been quite the experience being able to do both things here. I’ll be able to write a book off this summer. Some of the things like 5 A.M. flights and recruiting. It’s been fun to have a really good support system on both sides of the ball and from family and friends. It’s been good.”

Whalen has not made any decisions yet about whether she will be coming back in 2019 for another season.

”I’ll reevaluate after the season. I’ll see how things are going after. It’s been tough doing two jobs this year, I’m not going to lie. It’s definitely been hard. There’s new challenges and fun. I don’t want to say it’s been too much, but it’s a lot. To be a point guard on a WNBA team and the head coach at U of M is a lot. We’ll see what happens after this year and I’ll reevaluate. I just don’t want to get put on these posters. A’ja Wilson, she’s going to be dunking in a couple years. I want to be putting people on posters, not be the one on posters getting dunked on.”

