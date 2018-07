If Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs got extended, what would the fanbase have to fight about? We got the latest on contract talks with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. Plus Lindsey Ok (@LindseyOK) of Baltimore Ravens Wire stops by for some laughs, some Matt Ryan/Joe Flacco takes, and fills me in on what it’s like to have her team already reporting for camp. Football’s back!