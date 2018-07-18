Most teams were the epitome of teams: 2018 World Cup Review (ep. 99)

With just days to spare until our grand episode 100 the guys sprinted to Brit’s to record our World Cup review for the 99th edition of The Crafty Rogues!

After a brief discussion of soft serve ice cream the guys jump right into reviewing, possibly, one of the best World Cup’s ever. John filibusters during Stephen presenting the team of the tournament. The guys answer your emails before John gets something off his chest in the Just Be Cos segment. The guys then take a look at England’s World Cup before reviewing how the likes of Spain, Argentina, Germany, Brazil, and Belgium did as well. John and Stephen wrap the show discussing the next World Cup in Qatar.

All that and more on this 99th edition of The Crafty Rogues!

Be sure not to miss our special LIVE taping of the 100th episode where we’ll be joined by Minnesota United Head Coach Adrian Heath for a full hour at Brit’s Pub on Friday July 20th! There’ll be drink specials, giveaways, and after the taping Nicollet & Alcohol (an Oasis cover band) will perform.