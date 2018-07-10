N.L. All-Star Brad Hand, Twins GM Thad Levine, NHL Agent Ben Hankinson (ep. 158)

You’ve been waiting long enough so here it is. The first July episode of The Scoop! Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson is joined by National League All-Star, and Chaska native, Brad Hand. Sticking with the baseball theme Doogie get’s Twins GM Thad Levine on this week’s Scoop podcast. The last of the guests today is NHL Agent Ben Hankinson who stops by to discuss the start of Da Beauty League plus some of local clients like Paul Martin, Jake Guentzel, and Brock Boeser. Doogie also has plenty of Timberwolves notes. All that and more on this edition of The Scoop!