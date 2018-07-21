This is legal. That’s illegal. This is yours. LIVE with Adrian Heath! (ep. 100)

There’s only one way to celebrate making it to 100 episodes. That’s by throwing yourself a party! Of course The Crafty Rogues threw a big live bash with all their closest friends. They even invited Minnesota United Manager Adrian Heath to join. He came! For the entire hour!

Stephen Quinn and John Cosgrove spent the hour peppering Heath with questions about his playing days (including a few cracking stories), how he got into coaching, coming to America, and MLS & Minnesota United.

You, the listener, even got to ask some questions before John got something off his chest in this weeks Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan turned on his microphone and presented this weeks MLS report. We then introduced a special segment just Inchy himself called Give Him an Inch. Seeing as we had our closest friends in the audience we decided to bring out the pronunciations mashup from way earlier in our run. We then closed the hour with Adrian Heath.

All that and more on this very special episode of The Crafty Rogues!