The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have descended upon Eagan, The Crown Jewel of the Southeast Metro, to gear up for another season of the Purple. Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) of The Daily Norseman swings by to talk about the team dealing with the passing of offensive line coach Tony Sparano, his thoughts on offseason moves, and fringe roster guys he’s high on. Plus the Vikes Over Beers crew reconvenes to chat about upcoming camp goodness.