What will the Vikings call for Cousins in big spots? (ep 339)

Matthew Coller connects with the author of the Philadelphia Eagles Third Down Manuel Bobby Peters to break down which concepts new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo will use to maximize the skills of Kirk Cousins. How can they help Cousins in the red zone? Will screens be a big part of DeFilippo’s offense? What concept would Peters dial up on the biggest third down of the year?
Read: Bobby gave his analysis plus clips in this article:
What will DeFilippo dial up for Cousins when the Vikings’ season is on the line?