The pressing question headed into Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings training camp is if wide receiver Stefon Diggs will receive a contract extension. We chatted with the Vikes Over Beers crew about the market, the impact of the recent Brandin Cooks extension, and a slew of other Purple points. Plus Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) of The Charlotte Observer stops in to talk about the new Vikings East, the recent changeover in ownership, and her thoughts on the Vikes and the addition of Kirk Cousins.