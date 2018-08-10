Our 10 favorite ‘One-Hit Wonders’ in Minnesota sports history

We all have that one band we like as a guilty pleasure. They only made one hit song but that song is at the top of our list.

One-hit wonders happen in sports, too. And the case of Minnesota sports, apparently they happen a lot.

Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad compiled their own top-10 list of their favorite one-hit wonders in Minnesota sports history.

Who’d we miss?

Judd’s list

1 Scott Bjugstad, North Stars

2 Lew Ford, Twins

3 Joe Mays, Twins

4 Troy Hudson, Timberwolves

5 Brad Palmer, North Stars

6 Randall Cunningham, Vikings

7 Eric Guliford, Vikings

8 Greg Lewis, Vikings

9 Scott Diamond, Twins

10 Alan Anderson, Twins

Phil’s list

T-1. Sidney Rice

T-1. Nate Burleson

2. Ndudi Ebi

3. Blair Walsh

4. Lew Ford

5. Matt Fox

6. Scott Diamond

7. Bobby Kielty

8. Doug Mientkiewicz

9. Carlos Silva

10. Joe Mays

