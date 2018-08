Day 2 from the Great Minnesota Get Together! Both Stephanie March and Stephanie Hansen are perched from LuLu’s in the West End. The duo is joined by Charlie Burrows who discusses running out of beer on Day 1; as well as their latest craze the pepperoni chips. As part of their State Fair stories, both Stephs are joined by Todd Walker from Fox 9. Finally, Step March previews her: Get it; skip it; or your call for all the new foods.