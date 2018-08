It’s Day 4 from the Minnesota State Fair. Stephanie March highlights her new favorite foods – and her least favorite ones. Meanwhile, Stephanie Hanson’s State Fair Stories segment features: Cubbie and Greg Jacobson – a couple who we’re engaged to be married on theferris wheel. Finally, the Steph’s discuss every Minnesotan’s favorite word: ‘Ope’ and why it’s probably the word you’ll use the most while weaving through the crowded avenues of the Great Minnesota Get Together.