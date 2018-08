Day 5 from the Minnesota State Fair where both Stephanie March and Stephanie Hansen set up shop from the Hamline Church Dining Hall. Our hosts review some of the classic stands such as: Ball Park Cafe, International Bizarre and others! Also, Stephanie Hansen interviews St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter, as well as gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz. Finally, in this edition of State Fair stories, Stephanie Hansen interviews Carla who runs Gizmos!