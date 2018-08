It’s Day 6 from the Minnesota State Fair, where Stephanie Hansen and Stephanie March are live from the Coliseum giving us live commentary of award-winning cows! Also in the program, the Steph’s provide tips on inexpensive fair foods, as well as the review of the Blue Ribbon coupon book. In this edition of State Fair stories, Stephanie Hansen talks to a family of four who brought SEVEN award-winning cows to this year’s Great Minnesota Get Together.