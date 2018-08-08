LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Is Kirk Cousins still an underdog?
Meet the quarterback guru who pushed Kirk Cousins over the top
Ranking every quarterback the Vikings face this season
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
News
Previous Story
Zulgad: Here’s why George Iloka should continue to wear No. 28
8/28/18 Tues: Day Four at the Fair
Pat and Joe are joined by the Wacky Wheeler. John has an extended newscast to wrap up SportsTalk.
Topics:
News
Recommended
Latest
Huge season helping Twins prospect Alex Kirilloff make up for lost time
Smarts, drive and game tape: Inside the Vikings’ decision making with players on the bubble
Vikings DC: Danielle Hunter has made a ‘big jump’
Pat Elflein’s uncertain status leads Vikings to acquire center from Giants
Picking every 2018 Vikings game (ep. 358)
Like Father, Like Son: Gophers’ DB Antoine Winfield Jr. is chasing his dream
10 players who need a strong preseason finale
Zulgad: Here’s why George Iloka should continue to wear No. 28
Vikings DC: Danielle Hunter has made a ‘big jump’
Huge season helping Twins prospect Alex Kirilloff make up for lost time
News
Previous Story
Zulgad: Here’s why George Iloka should continue to wear No. 28