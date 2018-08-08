LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Is Kirk Cousins still an underdog?
Meet the quarterback guru who pushed Kirk Cousins over the top
Ranking every quarterback the Vikings face this season
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
News
Previous Story
Zulgad: Gophers get set to open another season with no expectations
8/30 — Fairstate Brewing
We’re joined by our friends at Fairstate Brewing for our second show at the Minnesota State Fair!
Topics:
News
Recommended
Latest
Zulgad: Gophers get set to open another season with no expectations
Vikings WR Cayleb Jones arrested for alleged theft, domestic assault
What can Pro Football Focus numbers tell us about the Vikings’ preseason?
Reports: Packers, Rodgers agree to record-setting extension
10 players who need a strong preseason finale
Twins swap catchers, trade with Cubs to bring back Chris Gimenez
Brainerd’s Nick Anderson hoping to fulfill big league dream with hometown Twins
Zulgad: Gophers get set to open another season with no expectations
He won’t be starting, but Saints are a solid landing spot for Bridgewater
On the move: Jets deal QB Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans
News
Previous Story
Zulgad: Gophers get set to open another season with no expectations