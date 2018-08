Byron Buxton is on the minor league disabled list with a wrist injury. His backward progress has been one of the stories of the 2018 season for the Twins. What should the Minnesota Twins do the rest of the year with the 24-year-old centerfielder?

Derek Wetmore joins Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad to talk about Buxton’s career arc. Where he’s at now and where he could be headed.¬†