Byron Buxton finally puts together hot stretch (albeit in minors) in miserable season

The Twins have made no commitment when it comes to whether Byron Buxton will be called up from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday when big-league rosters can expand to 40.

Manager Paul Molitor, asked about Buxton last weekend, said: “We’re just kind of holding off having to consider some of the September things we might do until we get to that point. So we still have a few days to work with.”

Buxton is doing his best to make the most of those few days.

The center fielder finally appears to be putting things together in what has been a miserable season that has included a variety of ailments (migraines, broken toe, wrist injuries) and plenty of struggles at the plate.

Phil Miller of the Star Tribune had the latest on Buxton’s production for the Red Wings.

Another multi-hit game for Byron Buxton in Rochester today, his 3rd straight. Buxton is 8-for-13 with 4 doubles and a triple the past 3 games, and has his average up to .273. Since being activated two weeks ago today, he's 17-44 (.386) with 9 extra-base hits. — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) August 28, 2018

This was supposed to be the season that Buxton finally emerged at the plate and became a finished product. Buxton, the second-overall pick in the 2012 draft, already established himself as an elite center fielder, having won a Gold Glove in 2017.

But after hitting .298/.342/.521 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in his final 56 games of 2017 with Minnesota, Buxton’s numbers plummeted to .156/.183/.200 with no home runs and four RBIs in only 28 games with the Twins this season. He also struck out 28 times in 90 at-bats after fanning 150 times in 462 at-bat last season.

Buxton, who has dealt with wrist injuries in the second half of the season, was activated from the disabled list at Rochester on Aug. 14 after missing two weeks. He did not begin playing consecutive games again at Rochester until last Friday.

The Red Wings’ season will end on Sept. 3 so unless the Twins want to shut down Buxton he will be called up in the coming days. Considering the Twins’ season already is lost and all focus is on 2019, there is no reason not to recall Buxton. The fact he has started to hit the ball certainly won’t hurt his case.