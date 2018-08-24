Derek Falvey: Decision on Joe Mauer’s future likely to come in October

Joe Mauer will be entering the final month of his eight-year, $23 million per season contract with the Minnesota Twins in September. He is completing his 15th big-league season, all with the Twins, he will turn 36 next April and he has hit .300 only once in the past five years after hitting over .300 in five of the previous six years.

Naturally, there have been plenty of questions about whether Mauer will return to the Twins, end up elsewhere or decide to retire. One of the greatest pure hitters in franchise history, Mauer tied Rod Carew on Thursday night for second place on Twins’ all-time list for hits with 2,304. The St. Paul native also has three batting titles to his name, having won them when he was still catching.

Derek Falvey, the Twins’ chief baseball officer, said on 1500 ESPN on Friday that no decision on Mauer’s future has been made and likely won’t be until October.

“We talked to Joe in the offseason about this, and even going through spring training, and just said, ‘Listen, there’s a lot of season ahead of us. You’ve earned the right to do whatever you want in your life from this point forward,'” Falvey said. “Clearly his contract is coming to an end. We know what he means to this franchise, we know what he means to the region and how much he cares about every bit of that.

“I have the utmost respect and personal admiration for Joe. What we’ve said all along is let’s get through the year of end and see where things are. See where you are. He went through some difficult things this year. The recurrence of the concussion symptoms was certainly a difficult issue. He’s gone through some ups-and-downs with the team in terms performance. I think Joe has probably earned the right to reflect on where the season has gone before we really dig into that conversation.”

Mauer was moved to first base on a full-time basis in 2014 after having his 2013 season ended because of concussion issues suffered while he was catching. Despite the switch in positions, Mauer hit below .300 for three consecutive seasons, including a career-low .261 average in 2016, before rebounding to hit .305 last season.

Mauer suffered concussion-like symptoms in May when he fell while chasing a foul ball in Anaheim against the Angels and that ended up sidelining him for nearly a month. He entered the Twins game against Oakland on Friday night hitting .275/.354/.375 with five home runs and 39 runs batted in.

Asked about a timetable for a decision on Mauer’s future, Falvey said: “In due time when the season ends, I think you want to have an idea about a plan moving forward. He understands that we understand that. I think that’s an important conversation for us to have some time in October.”