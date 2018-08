We brought in Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast for his weekly spot to talk about the George Iloka signing timeline, if Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans should be concerned about Pat Elflein, and a potential offensive line trade partner. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon swings in to chat about what Iloka potentially brings to the creativity of the Zimmer Hellfire Defense.