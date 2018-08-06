Loons trade Christian Ramirez to LAFC

The Loons have traded popular forward Christian Ramirez to LAFC, the teams announced Monday. In exchange, MNUFC receives a quarter-million dollars in General Allocation Money in 2018 and 2019, plus $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2018, $200,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2019 and up to $200,000 in future Allocation Money based on the player’s performance.

Rarmirez’s departure had been rumored since Angelo Rodriguez started (with Ramirez on the bench) Saturday.

Some viewed Ramirez as a face of the Loons’ franchise, or at least a lite version of that, given his history with the club dating back to its days in the NASL.