No Fighting on a Friday feat. Darren Wolfson + @JReidNFL

Over a two day span, the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings weathered a Richie Incognito drama storm and their number one cornerback Xavier Rhodes had enough beef with wide receiver Stefon Diggs that head coach Mike Zimmer kicked them out of practice. Pretty standard week for this team tbh. To help sort through the headlines, we got our guy Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon and Locked On Vikings. Plus the latest on the Vikings offensive line injuries with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast.