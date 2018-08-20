P.J. Fleck picks true freshman as Gophers’ starting quarterback

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck named true freshman Zack Annexstad as his starting quarterback for the season-opener on Aug. 30 against New Mexico State.

Annexstad beat out redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan, although it’s likely both quarterbacks will see time this season. Annexstad is a preferred walk-on from Norseland, Minn., and had played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in order to develop his game.

Fleck called it an “unbelievable competition,” between Annexstad and Morgan, saying, “it’s the hardest decision I’ve had to make as a head football coach.”

Annexstad decided to become a preferred walk-on at Minnesota, despite the fact he had scholarship offers from Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Fleck, who is entering his second season with the Gophers and went 5-7 overall last year and 2-7 in the Big Ten, does not have a quarterback on his roster who has played in a collegiate game.