Pat Elflein not expected to open season on PUP, but will he be ready for Week 1?

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Sunday he does not expect Pat Elflein to practice this week, but added he does not believe the center will open the season on the physically unable to perform list.

“He’s going to practice when he’s ready to go,” Zimmer said Sunday. “I don’t know when that’s going to be.”

Elflein has been on the PUP since training camp opened after undergoing surgery on his ankle and shoulder during the offseason. The Vikings will close the preseason on Thursday at Tennessee.

Elflein is one of four Vikings offensive linemen who has missed time during training camp. The list includes right guard Nick Easton, who is out for the season; left guard Mike Remmers; and right tackle Rashod Hill. Remmers and Hill returned to play the first series in the Vikings’ win over Seattle on Friday night in their third preseason game.

While Elflein almost certainly won’t begin the season on the PUP, that doesn’t mean he will play in the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against San Francisco. If the Vikings moved Elflein to the PUP to open the season, he would not be eligible to practice for the first six weeks of the regular season. A player who is on the PUP during training camp can be removed from that list at any point.