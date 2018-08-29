Report: Jets deal Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans

Teddy Bridgewater’s stay with the New York Jets proved to be a short one.

The Jets dealt the quarterback to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday for an undisclosed draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter cited a source in his report.

Bridgewater, who left the Vikings in March to sign a one-year, $6 million deal with the Jets, had a strong training camp but New York wanted to start rookie Sam Darnold. Josh McCown, 39, will serve as Darnold’s backup. Bridgewater completed 28-of-38 passes (74 percent) for 316 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in three preseason games this summer. He had a 104.7 passer rating.

The deal does not come as a surprise considering the amount of trade speculation that surrounded Bridgewater during the preseason.

The move is an interesting one for the Saints, who have 39-year-old Drew Brees as their starting quarterback. Brees, who signed a two-year deal with New Orleans in March, remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Bridgewater gives New Orleans quality insurance behind Brees and there is a chance New Orleans could look to promise Bridgewater the job once Brees retires. But that will only happen if Bridgewater decides to sign a contract extension with the Saints.

He also could hit the open market again next offseason and sign a multi-year deal with a team looking for a starter. There is a chance that any of the three Florida-based teams — the Buccaneers, Dolphins or Jaguars — could try to sign the Miami native.

The two-year anniversary of Bridgewater’s gruesome knee injury (he dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments) with the Vikings will be Thursday. Bridgewater crumpled to the ground at the Vikings’ Winter Park complex on Aug. 30, 2016 and the initial fear was that his playing days were over.

The final pick of the first round in 2014, Bridgewater had appeared in 29 games in his first two seasons and was thought to be ready for a breakout season before his injury. He appeared briefly in a game for the first time since his injury late last season.

Bridgewater, who was very popular with his Vikings teammates, will return to U.S. Bank Stadium as a member of the Saints on Oct. 28 for a Sunday night game.