Round two of the preseason is about to kickoff as the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings welcome in the Jacksonville Jaguars into Historic US Bank Stadium on Saturday. For the latest Purple headlines, we brought in our guy Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. Plus Scout of the Show Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon dives in with some preseason roster takes.