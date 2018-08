With Stefon Diggs getting his, we brought in Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast to chat about the timeline of the deal and if there’s any other Minnesota Vikings getting taken care of on the horizon. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon and Locked On Vikings makes his weekly stop to chat about all the Training Camp storylines.