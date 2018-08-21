Twins GM Thad Levine, Stephen Gonsalves’ parents, and Dr. Grant Norland on Zach Annexstad (ep. 168)

The great Minnesota is just days away and that means fall is as well which is a pretty busy time for sports in Minnesota. Doogie has catches up with several guests on this pre-State Fair episode of The Scoop! First up Twins GM Thad Levine drops in to discuss the franchise and the season. Sticking with the Twins Doogie caught up with Stephen Gonsalves’ parents to discuss their sons first major league start. The guest portion of the show finishes up with Dr. Grant Norland from the QB Insitute. Dr Norland worked with the new Gophers starting QB for the last six years. Doogie also has plenty of notes on the Vikings in this episode of The Scoop!