Twins shut down Michael Pineda because of knee injury

Michael Pineda won’t pitch for the Twins this season because of an injury suffered during his minor-league rehab stint. That’s the bad news. The good news is the setback has nothing to do with the Tommy John elbow-ligament surgery the righthander underwent in July 2017.

Pineda reportedly has been diagnosed with a slight tear of the meniscus in his right knee. Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters on Tuesday in Cleveland that the injury “pretty much eliminates” the chance that Pineda will pitch again this season.

The Twins had been hoping to get a look at Pineda in September. He had made five appearances in minor-league games over the past two months. Pineda, 29, signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Twins last offseason with the plan for him to spend much of 2018 rehabbing and then be part of the big-league rotation in 2019.

Considering Pineda’s latest issue has nothing to do with his pitching arm, this isn’t cause for much concern. Surgery on Pineda’s knee will be an option. Pineda began his major-league career with Seattle in 2011. He was traded to the Yankees in 2012 and pitched for New York from 2014-17.

The Twins also reportedly will shut down starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia because the treatment he is undergoing for a nerve-traction injury above his left elbow is going to take more than five weeks to complete. Mejia was 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA with the Twins in four starts and five games this season. He was 5-3 with a 3.27 ERA in 12 starts and 15 games at Triple-A Rochester.