Tonight is the last shot for Chad “B-Rabbit” Beebe and the rest of the fringe roster players on the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings to make a case to make the team. We chatted about the battles, Teddy Bridgewater joining the crooked New Orleans Saints, and Aaron Rodgers getting paid on Vikes Over Beers. Plus Kevin Ringrose (@PFF_KevinR) of Pro Football Focus Vikings chimes in on the latest numbers. .