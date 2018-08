The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings made their preseason debut Saturday night at Mile High Stadium. Let’s talk about it!

Today’s Talkers Include

• Cousins, Diggs & The 1s Look Sharp

• The Offensive Line was ___.

• The Roc Thomas

• Mike Hughes Debut

• Stacy Coley is Back

• Danny Isidora Needs to Start

• The Defensive Tackle Room

• What’s Going On with the Linebackers

• The Kicking Competition is Over

• Odds N’ Ends