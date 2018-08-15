LISTEN NOW

Vikings DB coach Jerry Gray, Future Gophers Cole Kramer and Tyler Cooper, and more (ep. 167)

Doogie is back for the second episode of The Scoop for the week and he’s got a ton of guests joining him on this one. We start off with Vikings DB coach Jerry Gray who has a ton of talent in his group this season. Doogie follows that up with updates on Pat Elflein and Brandon Zylstra. Next up for the podcast Doogie talks with a couple future Gophers in QB Cole Kramer then OL Tyler Cooper. The guests are rounded out by the foursome from Minnehaha Academy who all have Power-5 football offers: Jalen Suggs, Kaden Johnson, Terry Lockett, and Craig McDonald. Plus notes on the Wolves and the Twins. All that right here on the 167th episode of The Scoop!

