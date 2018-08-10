LISTEN NOW

We need a grown up to talk to us; Carl Craig and the Premier League Preview (ep. 103)

The Premier League is back this weekend and that means we get bring in our friend, Carl Craig, for the 2018-19 season preview. Before we get to our team-by-team preview we discuss all that’s happened in the Europa League and the Community Shield. Plus, we discuss the next round of Champions League games taking place and whether we care about the UEFA Super Cup. (Hint: we don’t) Producer Jonathan steps in for an MLS segment and he’s a bit angry about a trade that happened this week. Without further ado we then get to our team-by-team breakdown heading into this years Premier League season. We also get predictions on Champions, top four, relegation candidates, top scorer, and more from John and Craig. All that right here on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

