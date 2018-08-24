We’ve hit the cleaning hour; Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield while Brighton upset United (ep. 105)

The guys are back to discuss Kennedy’s terrible, no good, very bad day for Newcastle, the Manchester clubs going opposite ways, and Harry Kane scoring in August. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, the Crafty Rogues, are back and open the show catching up and talking about the hurling John watched at the weekend. We don’t mention Quinno’s Australia getting beat by The All Blacks at the weekend because he’s still recovering. They then jump straight into the Premier League action from the weekend including Richarlison being the great signing they predicted, Fat Troy Deeney scoring a goal, and Liverpool winning games this year that they lost last season. John gives a rather bold prediction for this weekend’s action that we’re definitely going to hold against him if it doesn’t happen. We quickly skim through the Champions and Europa League scores from the week. Cosgrove and Quinno then answer your emails that you’ve sent in from the various different social media arms of The Crafty Rogues Empire. John has something to get off his chest in the Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan hops in for the MLS segment. The guys wrap the show cracking some one liners and discussing the possibility of a strike in La Liga. All that right here on The Crafty Rogues!