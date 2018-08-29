Zulgad: Gophers get set to open another season with no expectations

There was plenty of curiosity a year ago as the Gophers football team got set to open its season. P.J. Fleck’s non-stop enthusiasm invigorated some and turned off others, but there also was a curiosity to see just how much he could get out of his team.

The answer: Not much.

It didn’t come as a shock that the Gophers finished 5-7, including 2-7 in the Big Ten. The end was especially brutal with Minnesota being outscored by a combined 70-0 in back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Wisconsin to finish the season.

That’s part of the reason that a program that usually has little buzz surrounding it will begin the 2018 season against New Mexico State on Thursday night with zero excitement and zero expectations. Fleck’s second season will feature true freshman walk-on Zach Annexstad at quarterback, a depth chart filled with youth and loads of empty seats at TCF Bank Stadium.

My good friend Chip Scoggins, who somehow has remained passionate about college football despite being stuck in Minnesota for many years, counted 44 underclassmen, including 28 freshmen (true and redshirt), on the two-deep for offense and defense. Five freshmen are listed as starters.

Fleck is familiar with rebuilding projects.

He went 1-11 in his first season at Western Michigan before going 8-5 in his second season. What got Fleck the Minnesota job was the fact that by his fourth season at Western Michigan he went 13-1 and led that program to the Cotton Bowl.

Mark Coyle, the Gophers’ athletic director, was hoping for the same type of turnaround when he hired Fleck. But Fleck, and everyone else, knows this is going to be another long season for the Gophers.

There is a possibility this team will be worse than the 2017 version. The nonconference game against Fresno State on Sept. 8 could be a loss — Minnesota went 3-0 in the nonconference portion of its schedule last season — and anything more than two wins in the Big Ten might be asking too much.

This doesn’t mean Fleck is going to take a ton of heat if the Gophers are bad. Few would be surprised and many won’t care.

But this will be Fleck’s final mulligan season in Minnesota. We’ve heard his sales pitch many times — as much as us old-timers might roll our eyes at his enthusiastic ramblings, I contend that the younger generation embraces it — and we are told his recruiting classes are impressive.

Eventually, though, Fleck is going to have to begin to win games. It seems like a long time ago now, but we were told that Fleck was a good coach upon his arrival and that when he got the right personnel in place his offensive scheme would impress.

Unlike with Tim Brewster, who had a heck of a sales pitch and no ability to coach football, we have been told that Fleck knows what he’s doing. Unfortunately, it’s probably a pipe dream to believe we will begin to see a payoff this season. We don’t even know if Annexstad is the long-term answer at the most important position in this sport.

But no matter what you think of Fleck, if you care about Gophers football you have to be hoping his plan works. There have been times this program has appeared to be on the right track in the past five decades but that hasn’t come close to being the norm and every two steps forward have been followed by five backward.

A few weeks back I told my radio partner Phil Mackey that I would love to look forward to college football season like Scoggins does. Chip grew up in SEC country and his love of sports, and football in particular, is because he loved his Tennessee Volunteers. But as someone who has followed college football in Minnesota since 1978, far too often my feelings have been one of dread and what’s going to go wrong next. Sadly, the Gophers rarely disappoint in this area.

There would be nothing better than to discuss a Gophers team that had a chance to win the Big Ten West or actually make a run to the Rose Bowl. We’re not talking about the years the Rose Bowl is part of the College Football Playoff either.

But year after year that never happens. Instead, there are empty seats at home games and any discussion of the Gophers program is met with a yawn, or worse a laugh.

Here’s to hoping that one day soon Fleck’s enthusiasm — and coaching ability — will mean his team is no longer a punchline. Just don’t count on that changing in 2018.