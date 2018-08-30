Zulgad: Zack Annexstad gets passing marks in Gophers debut

MINNEAPOLIS — Zack Annexstad almost certainly would like to forget his first pass as the Gophers’ starting quarterback. Facing third-and-5 from his own 25-yard line against New Mexico State on Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium, the true freshman had the ball tipped at the line of scrimmage, leaving wide receiver Tyler Johnson unable to catch it.

Fortunately for Annexstad things would improve. Significantly.

He completed a 5-yard pass to Rashod Bateman to open the Gophers’ next series and ended the following series by throwing a 7-yard touchdown to Johnson that gave the Gophers a 7-0 lead. Minnesota led 35-10 by the end of the opening half en route to a 48-10 victory over the Aggies in its season opener.

It would be dangerous to put too much in the victory considering New Mexico State opened the season last Saturday with a 29-7 loss to Wyoming and served as the type of cream-puff opponent that enables a program like Minnesota to get an easy victory and gain confidence. Fresno State, the Gophers’ opponent a week from Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium, should provide a much better test.

The Aggies, though, were the perfect opponent for Annexstad to make his debut against. The native of Norseland, Minn., who fine-tuned his quarterback skills at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., surprised some by beating out redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan for the starting job.

P.J. Fleck is asking a lot of Annexstad with this move, but the Gophers coach has little to lose if he feels he has found a long-term solution at quarterback. Expectations are pretty much non-existent for Minnesota this season and enabling Annexstad to learn on the job could prove beneficial.

Annexstad’s education in the most important class he will take at the University of Minnesota began Thursday with a 16-of-33 passing effort for 220 yards and two touchdowns. His second scoring pass was a 33-yard catch-and-run by Johnson late in the second quarter.

There were some rough moments, too, especially as he battled early jitters.

With the Gophers leading by a touchdown in the first quarter, Annexstad was unable to handle a shotgun snap from center Jared Weyler, enabling Terrill Hanks of New Mexico State to recover the ball at the Minnesota 12-yard line. Two plays later, Aggies quarterback Matt Romero completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Izaiah Lottie to tie the score.

“He was tested,” Fleck said of Annexstad. “He’s got to fail to grow … and it’s OK to fail. He came back and put his hand on my shoulder (after a mistake) and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to be all right.’ That’s his personality. It’s different and I like it.”

Annexstad’s next two passes on the Gophers’ ensuing drive were incomplete as Minnesota went three-and-out and New Mexico State got a 45-yard field goal from Dylan Brown early in the second quarter to take a three-point lead.

That didn’t last long.

Annexstad was only 4-of-9 for 30 yards in the first quarter before going 6-of-7 for 132 yards in the second quarter.

Annexstad’s arm strength appeared to be questionable at times as his shorter passes lacked zip at times, but that didn’t matter against an inept Aggies defense. The positive was that Annexstad seemed capable of putting the ball where he and his receivers wanted it. This shouldn’t be a big deal, but for those of us who had the pleasure of watching Mitch Leidner’s passes far too often miss their intended target this was a step in the right direction.

Annexstad wasn’t the only Gophers player who took a snap in the opening half Thursday.

Fleck also unveiled a different wrinkle with his offense, using quarterback-turned-wide receiver Seth Green in a Wildcat package that resulted in two rushing touchdowns. Green’s first scoring run came from 9 yards out early in the second quarter, and the second occurred on the Gophers’ ensuing possession as Green pushed his way into the end zone on a 3-yard run to give Minnesota a 21-10 lead.

There was a time when the Gophers thought that Green, who spent three years at East Ride High School in Woodbury, Minn., might be the answer at quarterback. Green made his collegiate debut last season at the position, coming off the bench against Middle Tennessee. It quickly became clear Green would be best served playing elsewhere.

Fleck spent last season, his first as the Gophers coach, starting two quarterbacks who also weren’t the answer. Conor Rhoda had returned for a final season only because the Gophers had asked nicely and Demry Croft only threw four touchdowns with seven interceptions in nine games before transferring to Tennessee State.

What Fleck didn’t want to do was take the redshirt off Morgan during a 5-7 season that included only two wins in nine Big Ten games. The Gophers’ offense was so underwhelming that it finished 127th out of 129 FBS programs in plays of 30 yards or more, with only 14 in 12 games.

Fleck had arrived from Western Michigan known as a coach who got the most out of his quarterbacks and his offense and the 2017 Gophers did not come close to resembling what Fleck envisioned for the long term.

There was an assumption that Morgan might have a chance of starting for the Gophers in 2018, and, for a time, it looked as if junior college transfer Vic Viramontes would be the guy. But Viramontes was so bad in spring practice he ended up transferring back to Riverside (Calif.) Community College.

Annexstad took the opportunity to not only create distance between himself and Viramontes but also to take a lead on Morgan for the starting job. Fleck declared Annexstad the winner of a training-camp competition11 days before Thursday’s opener. Morgan did see action with just over 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter Thursday but that was only because the Gophers led by 31 points.

Annexstad is a preferred walk-on at this point, choosing to come to Minnesota and pass up scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Illinois and Pittsburgh. “Zack Annexstad is walk-on by paper; he is not a walk-on player,” Fleck said the day he named him his starting quarterback.

On Thursday, Annexstad took his first step toward proving this wasn’t simply lip service from the Gophers coach.