It’s Day 10 from the Minnesota State Fair, as Stephanie Hansen and Stephanie March are live from the Hamline Dining Hall. In today’s episode, the Steph’s dive into all the fantastic fine arts and performances lined up for this year. In this edition of State Fair Stories, the Steph’s talk with Steve Marsh, who’s having his grooms dinner at the fair! Also, the Steph’s debate the best new apples as well as the pet pavilion.