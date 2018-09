It’s Day 11 from the Great Minnesota Get Together. Today’s episode has the Steph’s pinned up at The Peg. In this episode, the Steph’s give you a taste of the best bits and bites at the fair. Our hosts also dabble into the best things to shop for. Later in the program, the Steph’s interview The Peg’s co-owner, Tim, who explains the family operation of running The Peg.