LISTEN NOW

News

Previous Story Brian Dozier struggling with Dodgers; how are the other ex-Twins faring?

9/6 Thurs Hr 2: Matthew Coller with a Vikings Season Preview

Matthew Coller joins Reusse for the whole hour to look ahead at the Vikings 2018 season.

Topics:
News



News

Previous Story Brian Dozier struggling with Dodgers; how are the other ex-Twins faring?