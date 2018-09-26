Wild’s Ryan Suter pleased with his return but (no surprise) looking for more minutes

ST. PAUL — Ordinarily playing in a preseason game in late September would be no big deal for Ryan Suter. But even the normally unflappable Wild defenseman felt a few nerves Wednesday before taking the ice for his team’s penultimate exhibition contest at Xcel Energy Center.

“A lot of times preseason games your mind isn’t in the right place and I wanted to make sure mine was,” Suter said.

There was good reason for this.

Nearly six months earlier, March 31 to be exact, Suter broke the outside of his right fibula and also the talus (a bone in the ankle joint that is located between the heel bone and fibula and tibia in the lower leg) in a 4-1 loss at Dallas.

The injury didn’t just end his season, it also created questions about when the 33-year-old would be able to return. He couldn’t put any weight on the ankle for two months and did not put a skate back on his foot until late July.

Suter achieved his goal to get back for the start of training camp but it was initially thought he wouldn’t play in any of the Wild’s seven preseason games. His progress was such that that thinking changed and the decision was made to play Suter on Wednesday night against the Jets.

“It was good,” Suter said after Jared Spurgeon’s goal at 15 minutes, 11 seconds of the third period gave the Wild a 4-3 victory over the Jets junior varsity roster. “I don’t know how to say this. … It felt like just another training camp, preseason game and that was my goal. To be in good enough shape to be able to either be a preseason game or the first game of the season. It felt fine.”

Suter finished with two shots, missed the net on two others, blocked a shot, was credited with one hit and a giveaway.

In typical Suter fashion, he ended up leading all Wild skaters in minutes. Suter logged 21:22 in ice time, including 2:08 on the power play and 25 seconds shorthanded. That’s a lot for his first game back but it’s not a lot by Suter’s normal standards. Suter is ordinarily among the league leaders in ice time last season finished second to Kings defensemen Drew Doughty in average minutes played (26:50 for Doughty; 26:47 for Suter).

Asked if he’s prepared to play 21 minutes a night this season, Suter said, “(I) hope not. … I’ll be ready for more.”

That call will made by new general manager Paul Fenton and coach Bruce Boudreau. On Wednesday, Boudreau was just happy to see his top defenseman playing again.

“When he had the time and space he still made the great plays,” Boudreau said of Suter’s first game. “Smart as a whip. I thought (he) was a little tentative … but that was his first preseason game and everybody was in the same kind of mode early on. I haven’t talked to him yet, but hopefully he came out of it pretty good.”

If the Wild are to make the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season, Suter is going to have to play a big role. He is entering the seventh season of the $98 million, 13-year contract he signed, along with Zach Parise, on July 4, 2012. Suter tied his career-high with 51 points in a season and set a personal best and franchise record for a defenseman with 45 assists in 78 games before his injury.

It was interesting that Boudreau took the opportunity Wednesday to partner Suter with Matt Dumba on defense instead of Spurgeon. Suter played with Dumba at times last season, but usually has formed the Wild’s top defensive pairing with Spurgeon.

“When Dumba and Suter played together last year I thought they were really good and really offensive,” Boudreau said, adding that the pairing might stick. “Then you get two really good skaters in (Jonas) Brodin and Spurg and you get the bigger guys, (newcomer Greg) Pateryn and (Nick Seeler).

“I think it’s a good group. Obviously, Dumbs and Ryan are more offensive minded when they get going. It seemed like the more ice time Dumba played when he was with Suter (last season), the better he played. That was our thought is maybe Spurg wouldn’t have to play quite so many heavy minutes.”

Said Suter: “We played at certain points last year. I think Dumbs is a really good player and there will be some getting used to different things. Tonight we were a little rusty but it wasn’t too bad.”

In what qualified as the Wild’s final dress rehearsal for their regular-season opener next Thursday in Colorado, Suter was just happy to play in a game again. His partner on defense, for this night at least, probably didn’t matter one bit.

“I think it’s just good so that now we’re not talking about that,” Suter said of having his first game out of the way. “Now we’re talking about our team and playing Colorado and focused on that. For me now it’s another week to get ready and be even better for the first game.”