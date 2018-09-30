For the Birds: Ex-Vikings QB goes from starter to third on the depth chart

Sam Bradford started the first three games of the season for Arizona, but was replaced by first-round pick Josh Rosen late in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals’ loss to Chicago last Sunday.

This Sunday the former Viking reportedly won’t even be active for the Cardinals’ game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Bradford, who signed a one-year, $20 million contract last March that included a $10 million signing bonus and $15 million guaranteed, will lose an active roster bonus of $312,500 per game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bradford spent the past two seasons with the Vikings, but was allowed to walk last spring after missing almost of 2017 with an injury to his left knee. The 30-year-old now will be behind Rosen and former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon.