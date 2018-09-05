Brian Dozier struggling with Dodgers; how are the other ex-Twins faring?

The Twins began the non-waiver trade-deadline purge of their roster on July 27 when they dealt Eduardo Escobar to the Arizona Diamondbacks for three minor leaguers. Deals that sent Zach Duke, Lance Lynn, Ryan Pressly and Brian Dozier elsewhere soon followed.

So more than a month into their stay with new teams how is this group of five doing? Here’s a look.

Brian Dozier, second baseman

The deal: Traded to the Dodgers for second baseman Logan Forsythe, minor-league pitcher Devin Smeltzer and minor-league outfielder Luke Raley.

As a Twin: Dozier hit .227 with a .307 on-base percentage and a .405 slugging percentage with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs in 104 games.

As a Dodger: Dozier hit a home run in each of his first two games with Los Angeles and drove in five runs but he soon slowed down and it doesn’t look as if his disappointing season in Minnesota was a fluke. He is hitting .202/.318/.367 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 30 games. Entering Wednesday’s game against the Mets, Dozier was hitting .143 in 13 games since Aug. 20.

Zach Duke, lefthanded reliever

The deal: Traded to the Mariners for minor-league pitcher Chase De Jong and minor-league infielder Ryan Costello.

As a Twin: Duke went 3-4 with a 3.62 ERA in 45 games, eight of which he finished, and 37.1 innings.

As a Mariner: The veteran is 2-0 with Seattle but has a 7.88 ERA in 17 games, one of which he has finished, and only eight innings.

Eduardo Escobar, third baseman

The deal: Traded to the Diamondbacks for minor-league pitcher Jhoan Duran and minor-league outfielders Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad.

As a Twin: Escobar hit .274/.338/.514 with 37 doubles, 15 home runs and 63 RBIs in 97 games.

As a Diamondback: He has continued a productive season, hitting .276/.351/.474 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs in 33 games.

Lance Lynn, righthanded starter

The deal: Traded to the Yankees, along with cash considerations, for first baseman/DH Tyler Austin and minor-league pitcher Luis Rijo.

As a Twin: Lynn went 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA in 20 starts and 102.1 innings. He walked 62 and struck out 100.

As a Yankee: Lynn gave up only one run over his first three appearances with the Yankees, including two starts, but in his past four starts he has given up five runs in four innings; five runs in 5.1 innings; three runs in 5.2 innings; and six runs in 3.2 innings on Sunday against Detroit. He is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA in seven games (six starts) and 35.1 innings. He has walked 10 and struck out 44.

Ryan Pressly, righthanded reliever

The deal: Traded to the Astros for minor-league pitcher Jorge Alcala and minor-league outfielder Gilberto Celestino.

As a Twin: Pressly was 1-1 with a 3.40 EA in 51 games, seven of which he finished, and 47.2 innings. He walked 19 and struck out 69.

As an Astro: Pressly has a 1.15 ERA in 16 games, two of which he’s finished, and 15.2 innings. He has not walked a batter and has struck out 22.