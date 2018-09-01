Byron Buxton appears to be out of Twins’ plans for remainder of 2018 season

Byron Buxton is not among the five players the Twins will add on Saturday as major league rosters can expand to 40 players and a source told Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN that the team has no plans to call up the center fielder in September.

The Twins are out of the playoff race and everything they are doing should be geared toward developing a guy like Buxton, so why wouldn’t they call him up from Triple-A Rochester with rosters expanding?

Twins general manager Thad Levine told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Friday that Buxton is still “playing through” the left wrist issue that has bothered him for much of the second half of the season. Levine also told the paper there are more callups coming but would not commit to whether Buxton will be among them.

The real issue might be the fact that if Buxton does not accrue 13 more days of major league service time by the end of this season, his ability to become a free agent would be pushed back from 2021 until 2022.

Buxton, the second-overall pick in the 2012 draft and a marvelous defensive player who has yet to come close to living up to expectations at the plate, has had a miserable season in which he has missed time because of migraine headaches, a broken toe (suffered when he went on a rehab assignment in Florida after suffering the migraine) and then wrist issues that sidelined on a couple occasions.

If Buxton doesn’t return to the Twins, he will finish this season having hit .156/.183/.200 with no home runs and four RBIs in 28 games. He had only 14 hits in 90 at-bats.

There seemed to be a good case for getting Buxton back to the big leagues to get him some work.

He started playing on an every day basis at Rochester last Friday and was hitting .393 (11-for-28) with three RBIs and five runs in seven games. Buxton is hitting .272/.331./.456 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 35 games with the Red Wings. He also has 42 strikeouts in 136 at-bats.

The Twins attributed some of Buxton’s struggles in the big leagues to the fact that they might have rushed him back from the broken left big toe he suffered when he fouled a ball off his foot while playing in a minor league game.

The argument for Buxton’s return now is that he seems to have found a groove at Rochester — he has had success at Triple-A in previous stints — and having him get at-bats in the big leagues would be a good idea. There also is a case to be made that Buxton’s injury shortened season means he would benefit by playing winter ball as well and arriving at spring training with a set approach at the plate, and some confidence, instead of taking extensive time off and showing up in Florida as a work in progress.

Buxton, 24, has now played in parts of at least four big-league seasons and saw action in 140 games in 2017. He’s no longer a prospect and there has to be genuine concern about whether he will ever figure it out at the plate.

Following a 10-7 victory on Friday night in Texas, the Twins announced they planned to select the contracts of recently acquired catcher Chris Gimenez and lefthanded pitcher Andrew Vasquez from Triple-A Rochester before Saturday night’s game. The Twins also will recall outfielder Johnny Field and righthanded pitcher Tyler Duffey from Rochester and activate righthanded reliever Matt Belislse from the 10-day disabled list.

The Twins also plan to make room on the 40-man roster by transferring lefthanded pitcher Adalberto Mejia (left wrist strain) to the 60-day disabled list. The team currently has 30 players on its major league roster so there remains room to add more. Rochester (63-74) will play its final game of the season on Monday, providing another chance to call up players.