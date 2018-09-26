Dalvin Cook, Riley Reiff listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

The Vikings listed running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Cook did not play last Sunday in the Vikings’ loss to Buffalo and Reiff had a poor day as Buffalo put nearly constant pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins. If Reiff doesn’t play the Vikings could shift Rashod Hill to left tackle and start rookie Brian O’Neill at right tackle.

Latavius Murray would be the Vikings’ top running back, if Cook doesn’t play, with Mike Boone and Roc Thomas behind him. That trio was active against the Bills, but Murray had only 1 yard on two carries and Boone had 11 yards on two rushes as the Vikings ran the ball only six times for 14 yards. Cousins had the other two carries.

Safety Anthony Harris (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (ankle) also are listed as questionable. Cornerback/punt returner Marcus Sherels (ribs) and defensive end Everson Griffen (knee) were declared to be out for the game. Griffen reportedly was in a mental health facility this week after an incident over the weekend.