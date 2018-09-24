Dalvin Cook would have sat as Vikings’ injury report turns into guessing game

The Vikings didn’t practice on Monday, but if they had running back Dalvin Cook wouldn’t have participated. Got that?

Cook, who sat out the Vikings’ loss to Buffalo on Sunday because of a hamstring injury, was listed as sitting out a practice that did not take place. Because the Vikings will play the Rams on Thursday in Los Angeles, they were required to submit an injury report and estimate how much each injured player would have done in practice.

Cook leads the Vikings in rushing with 78 yards on 26 carries. The Vikings got behind early Sunday in their 27-6 loss and finished with 14 yards rushing on six carries. Subtract the two scrambles by quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings got 12 yards rushing on four carries from Latavius Murray and Mike Boone.

Defensive end Everson Griffen, who also sat out Sunday because of a knee injury and was not at U.S. Bank Stadium for the game because of a personal issue, also would not have taken part.

Left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) and cornerback Marcus Sherels (ribs) also would not have participated. Reiff had one of his worst games in two seasons with the Vikings on Sunday and the injury might be part of the reason why.

Cornerback Trae Waynes, who left in the opening quarter Sunday because of an ankle injury and was set to undergo an MRI on Monday, was listed as limited. So was safety Anthony Harris (hamstring), offensive tackle Rashod Hill (foot) and tight end David Morgan (knee).

The Rams, meanwhile, have some issues in the secondary that will impact them Thursday.