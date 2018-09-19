What’s the deal? Butler reportedly requests trade from Timberwolves

That didn’t take long.
One day after a scheduled meeting between Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau, the team’s president of basketball operations and coach, The Athletic reported that Butler has requested a trade. The Wolves open training camp next Tuesday.
Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Butler has given Minnesota a list of one-to-three teams with whom he's open to signing extension, in anticipation of trade.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2018