LISTEN NOW

News

Previous Story Brett Favre says NFL has gone “too far” in protecting QBs, calls Clay Matthews’ penalty “a bad call”

What’s the deal? Butler reportedly requests trade from Timberwolves

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd September 19, 2018 1:04 pm

That didn’t take long.

One day after a scheduled meeting between Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau, the team’s president of basketball operations and coach, The Athletic reported that Butler has requested a trade. The Wolves open training camp next Tuesday.

Topics:
Wolves wolves



News

Previous Story Brett Favre says NFL has gone “too far” in protecting QBs, calls Clay Matthews’ penalty “a bad call”