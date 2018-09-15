Should Derrick Rose be Wolves’ starting point guard? This former NBA star says yes

Tom Thibodeau evidently isn’t the only guy who still thinks Derrick Rose has a lot to offer.

Kevin Garnett, the former Timberwolves star who now works for TNT, recently told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Basketball Society that he would make Rose the Wolves’ starting point guard this season.

“You know, you get older, but the knowledge don’t go anywhere,” Garnett said. “He’s more crafty now than ever in the pick-and-roll. He’s able to get shots for guys and he’s able to knock shots down, so yeah, I would (start him).”

Rose, the 2011 NBA MVP, joined the Wolves last March and was signed to a one-year, $2.4 million contract by Minnesota in July. The Wolves’ starting point guard is Jeff Teague and the team also has Tyus Jones coming off the bench.

Thibodeau’s team has been dubbed the Timber-Bulls as Rose is joined on the Wolves’ roster by former Bulls Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and the recently signed Luol Deng.

Rose, 29, has battled injuries throughout much of his career but he remains a favorite of many NBA players. That includes former teammate Jamal Crawford, who spent last season with the Wolves.

“He’s still as fast as any guard out there,” Crawford told the Scoop B Radio Podcast. “He would have some practices where he’d just dominate and get to the lane at will, hit shots, hit mid-range shots and floaters, all the reasons people love him. And he can do all those things. He would just run back so nonchalant, like I could do this whenever I want. He didn’t say that, but his play was so easy for him. So I think that’s something he’s going to show more this year and people will be pleasantly surprised.”

Rose, who was with Cleveland to start last season, averaged 5.8 points and 1.2 assists in nine games with the Wolves at the end of the regular season. He averaged 14.2 points and 2.6 assists in five playoff games. His playing time average with the Wolves went from 12.4 minutes in the regular season to 23.8 in the playoffs.