With two huge stories going on right now Doogie put together episode 175 of The Scoop podcast. Doogie is joined by friend of the show George Karl, who has insight of his own after the 2010 Carmelo Anthony trade, to discuss the Jimmy Butler saga. Also, we’ve got the latest intel on the Butler trade talks as well as a Vikings injury update and some Everson Griffen talk. All that right here on this edition of The Scoop!