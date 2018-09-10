Gophers running back Rodney Smith will miss remainder of season

Gophers senior running back Rodney Smith will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a left knee injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s victory over Fresno State.

“I am devastated for Rodney, but I know he will keep his oar in the water and continue to move forward and attack his rehabilitation process,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck. “He is a leader on this team and I look forward to him working with our young players as we continue to grow this season.

Fleck said the Gophers will file a waiver to try to get Smith a sixth-year of eligibility with the NCAA after the season is complete. “We believe Rodney meets all the requirements for the waiver and fully expect that it will be granted,” Fleck said.

Smith rushed for 154 yards on 25 carries and also added 32 receiving yards and 37 kick return yards in two games this season.

In 39 career games, Smith has rushed 651 times (fifth all-time in school history) for 2,959 yards (seventh all-time in school history) and scored 21 (2 in 2015; 16 in 2016 and 3 in 2017) career rushing touchdowns (tied for ninth in school history). His 4,073 all-purpose yards (2,959 rushing, 451 receiving and 663 kick return) ranks seventh in school history.

Smith has been named All-Big Ten third team (2016) and All-Big Ten honorable mention (2017). He also received the team’s Bronko Nagurski Award (Team MVP) in 2016 and 2017 and in 2016 he was honored with the team’s Bruce Smith Award (Outstanding Offensive Player) and was named the Bob McNamara Offensive Back of the Year.