Here’s the pitch: Mauer’s return behind the plate is brief and unforgettable

MINNEAPOLIS — If this was Joe Mauer’s last game in the big leagues, and it seemed that way amidst the standing ovations and video tributes on the scoreboard at Target Field, it appeared to be capped off perfectly Sunday afternoon with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Having gone 0-for-3, Mauer came to the plate to face White Sox righthanded reliever Juan Minaya. Mauer worked the count full before slicing the ball to left field for what appeared to be a perfect Mauer opposite-field base hit. Only the veteran then used his baserunning savvy and slid into second base ahead of the tag from Chicago second baseman Yoan Moncada.

The hit, the baserunning. It was classic Mauer.

The announced crowd of 30,144 stood and cheered, as did Mauer’s teammates, and it was at that point Twins manager Paul Molitor started to hear some fans near the team’s dugout call for him to put in a pinch-runner so Mauer could leave the field to a thunderous ovation.

“We had other plans in mind,” Molitor said.

Indeed, they did.

Mauer remained in the game at his normal position of first base in the top of the eighth inning. After the Twins went down in order in the bottom of the inning, there were some who thought that Mauer might jog out to first base for the top of the ninth and then get pulled by Molitor before a pitch was thrown. Minnesota was leading 5-4.

But after Max Kepler grounded to short to end the eighth everything seemed to stop. Kepler started to run out to right field but first base coach Jeff Smith hollered for him to head to the dugout. The playing field was empty and, yet, there was a half-inning to play.

It was at that point the focus went to the Twins’ dugout and the brief delay ended with someone in catching gear jogging up the steps and toward home plate.

A father’s wish

Aug. 19, 2013.

That was the date on which Mauer last served as the Twins’ catcher. The Twins were playing a makeup game that afternoon against the New York Mets, when the St. Paul native took a foul ball off his mask and suffered a concussion.

In retrospect, it almost certainly was one of many concussions he had sustained during his career as a catcher. Nonetheless, he had done the unheard of by winning three American League batting titles while catching — no other AL catcher has won a hitting crown — but Mauer would be impacted for months and maybe years by this concussion. In November of 2013, the Twins announced Mauer would make the full-time move to first base.

Mauer has played first base or served as a designated hitter since the 2014 season. The 35-year-old told the Star Tribune in recent weeks that he has been considering retirement and, thus, it was Joe’s father, Jake, who made the suggestion to Joe’s wife, Maddie, about having his son catch one more pitch behind the plate. Jake didn’t want to broach the subject with his son, but the idea spread to a small but influential group of people.

Mike Herman, the Twins’ director of team travel, talked to Mauer about catching one pitch in Sunday’s finale before the team’s doubleheader against the White Sox on Friday. “I was like, ‘No, Mike, I can’t do it, I can’t do it,'” Mauer said.

But Herman wasn’t the only one in on the plan, he was simply the first one to talk to Mauer. The next bit of convincing was done by Twins bullpen catcher Nate Dammann, one of Mauer’s best friends in the organization, and bench coach Derek Shelton.

“(They) pulled me into Hot Rod’s office,” Mauer said, referring to Twins equipment manager Rod McCormick, “and asked about the possibility of making it happen and hearing what they had to say, and how much it would mean. … I think they knew how much it would mean (not only) to me but to other people. They convinced (me) that it would be OK.”

The convincing part was important.

Mauer had another concussion-related issue in May when he fell chasing a foul ball against the Angels in Anaheim while playing first base. Mauer had loved being a catcher but he decided to give it up because of the dangers and taking any chance at all now seemed unwise. He has twin daughters and another child on the way.

The agreement would have to be that whoever came to the plate for the White Sox would agree not to swing at the pitch Mauer was going to catch.

“I said, ‘My wife might kill me if I go back there and they swing,'” Mauer said. “That’s the thing and she was so behind it and I was so thankful for that. But that was my first question to Derek and Nate, I said, ‘If I’m going to do this, (the White Sox) have got to be on board and take.’ That’s a risk that I made a decision five years ago (to avoid). I wanted to honor that for my family and myself, too.”

The wheels were now fully in motion for Mauer to catch one last pitch. There were a few details left to iron out but getting Mauer to agree to this, a minor miracle when you consider how much he tries to stay away from drawing attention to himself, was the key.

An emotional moment

Mauer had signed off on the idea to have him catch before the Twins’ doubleheader against the White Sox. While he played in both games of the day-night affair, he had to get his emotions in check before he could take the field.

Not only was this a man dealing with his potential retirement — he still says he’s not 100 percent sure, but it’s difficult to believe he will return — but now he was faced with going back to do something he loved but had taken from him.

“I just had to go find a room and just be alone and start welling up and try to hold those emotions in,” said Mauer, who has rarely shown any public emotion during his career.

Mauer’s trip down memory lane had only begun and few knew what was to come. Mauer wanted to make sure his dad was surprised — even though it had originally been his father’s idea — so only a select few were brought into the loop.

On Saturday night, Mauer went home after the Twins’ victory over the White Sox and found the bag with his catching gear in it.

“I haven’t opened that bag since 2013,” Mauer said. “I had the idea when I was done that I was going to put (the gear) in a shadow box, put it at home, display it somehow. For whatever reason that just didn’t happen. I knew exactly where it was, and I just never opened it. Last night, I opened it for the first time and put it on over my clothes and started getting emotional. I put it in my (car) trunk and I told Hot Rod about it. He knew before he went out there and grabbed it sometime during the game.”

Where’s Joe?

McCormick brought the gear into the Twins’ clubhouse during the game and placed it at Mauer’s locker. Mauer made his way to the home clubhouse in the bottom of the eighth inning and did what he had done so many times before.

He put on the catching gear. Only this time there were tears in his eyes. “That’s kind of when it all came out,” Mauer said of his emotions.

Molitor, meanwhile, had talked to Rick Renteria about Mauer catching one pitch and the White Sox manager agreed to assist in the plan. Both the Twins and White Sox were long ago eliminated from playoff contention. So with Minnesota finishing a 78-84 season and the White Sox coming in at 62-100, there was no concern about any type of negative impact.

“Rick was fantastic,” Molitor said. “I told him that I didn’t want to disrespect the game or the integrity of winning or losing. I talked about the concept, uncertain of whether it was going to be the seventh, eighth or ninth (inning), depending on how things unfolded. But it would be a one-pitch scenario and we were going to try to throw a ball as best we could.”

Mauer had been consulted on whom he wanted on the mound and picked veteran reliever Matt Belisle. Kyle Gibson is the only Twins’ pitcher whom Mauer had caught — Gibson started Mauer’s last game behind the plate five years ago — but the veteran wasn’t going to be brought in for the ninth.

“Playing with Matt the last couple of years, and the amount of respect that I have for him and how he goes about his business, the player he is and the person he is, I wanted him to share that moment with me,” Mauer said. “We’ve become pretty close.”

The moment arrives

The curiosity of the moment turned to roars as Mauer made his way down the tunnel from the Twins clubhouse, jogged up the dugout stairs and onto the field clad in catcher’s gear. The cheers continued as Belisle took his time in the bullpen. On the last day of his eight-year, $23 million per season contract that had once made him the object of near constant criticism from many Twins fans, Mauer’s salary no longer mattered.

Mauer acknowledged the crowd that had applauded his every move all day, as well turning to the White Sox dugout to say thanks and the Twins dugout to show his appreciation to teammates. Mauer appeared on the verge of tears at one point, but that soon turned to an aw-shucks smile as he soaked in the moment.

Now catching for the Minnesota @Twins, #7, JOE MAUER pic.twitter.com/gg9FDKVevX — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 30, 2018

Finally, as Belisle still stood in the bullpen, Mauer waved his arm in circular motion as if to say, “OK, that’s enough, let’s go.” Belisle jogged in and took the mound as “Back in the Saddle Again” played over the Target Field sound system. Mauer appeared to miss a Belisle warm-up pitch and the crowd laughed.

Moncada finally got into the batter’s box and Belisle delivered ball one. Belisle said afterward that he actually did want to throw a strike but failed to do so. “I was just instructed to have fun and let it eat,” Belisle said of the pitch. “(Mauer said), ‘Hey, let’s just sit down the middle and let it go.’ I said, ‘You bet.’ We knew they weren’t going to swing.”

And then it was done. Mauer went to the mound and he and Belisle hugged.

“(I was) very emotional,” Belisle said. “When (Mauer) approached me about this a few days ago, it was something that I was just really blown away with humility to have an honor bestowed on me in that regard. I told him, ‘You want to do this, I’m in your corner like cast iron. I’ll do whatever you want. It doesn’t matter and that’s for life.’ Then he came to me yesterday and said, ‘We’re going to do it,’ and I said, ‘Let’s roll.’ I didn’t know how it would play as far as out there with the length or given the hugs and all that. I just wanted to do my best to make it about him and have it as special as it could be.”

Molitor was among those who felt it worked out perfectly, a fitting ending to a career, even if Mauer isn’t ready to officially say he’s done.

“It was special,” Molitor said. “I think everyone know that. I don’t know if there’s a correct word. It was emotional. It was an emotional day for me, which isn’t that important, but I think reflects what a lot of people feel about watching Joe. … The way the day took shape, conversations the last few days about seeing if we could make something happen that would allow him something that will always be a memory.

“I know we talked about the fact about where we allowed him to have the comfortableness to do that. But it wasn’t about Joe. It was what he wanted for his family. I know he talked a lot about his dad, and he honestly looks good in that (catcher’s) gear so it was good to see. All of us that tried to help orchestrate it, it came off — I was a little bit concerned how it was going to play — and talked to Rick Renteria this morning to make sure we had all of our bases covered. We pulled it off and I thought it was beautiful.”