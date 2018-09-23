Injured Griffen isn’t at Vikings’ loss against Bills because of “personal matter”

Everson Griffen did not practice last week and was declared out of Sunday’s game against Buffalo on Friday. Thus, it was no surprise that he wasn’t on the field for the Vikings’ 27-6 loss to the Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium.

What was surprising was the Vikings defensive end was not on the sideline for the game. So where was Griffen? “He’s having a personal matter and I’m going to leave it at that,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

Griffen had a career-high 13 sacks last season but was slowed in the second half of the year after suffering a torn plantar fascia in Week 8 against Cleveland. A regular starter on the Vikings’ defensive line since 2014, he has one sack this season.

It’s unclear if Griffen’s injury or personal matter will stop him from playing in the Vikings’ game against the Rams on Thursday in Los Angeles.